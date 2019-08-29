WATCH| Inside the Octagon: Khabib vs Poirier

UFC Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will attempt to do what no one else has at UFC 242. He gets a chance to beat the dominant lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and in doing so unify the belts.

The duo throw down in Abu Dhabi on September 7th and the winner will not have an easy path. Next in line is most certainly Tony Ferguson who looks unstoppable or if Conor McGregor throws a big enough tantrum we might see the Irishman step in.

The UFC released a new episode of Inside the Octagon highlighting this important match up. Check it out.