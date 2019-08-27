Got em: Thibault Gouti suspended for six months by USADA

And another one…

Thibault Gotti is lucky to have his job in the UFC right now because his record in the company is almost BJ Penn levels of bad at 1-5. A blind man could see that someone with that record failing a USADA drug screening is not good – at all. Marc Raimondi tweeted the bad news earlier today but there appears to be more to the story than just another fighter popping positive.

Sometimes a fighter is the victim of a tainted supplement like Anderson Silva or Yoel Romero but for the most part we get claims like Brock Lesnar’s imaginary steroid laden foot cream. In this case it might actually be the case though and it appears USADA might believe the same since they gave Gouti a reduced sentence if Raimondi’s information is correct here.

Per USADA, Gouti took a supplement for two days before taking it back to the store when he realized ostarine was listed on the label. Further testing of the supplement turned up LGD-4033 and GW1516. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 27, 2019

What do you think? Will Gouti get his walking papers?