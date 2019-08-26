WATCH: McGregor says he wants career redemptive Khabib Rematch

Since leaving the UFC to face Floyd Mayweather Jr in boxing on August 26, 2017 Conor McGregor has been without a UFC world championship belt around his waist. He hasn’t left the media spotlight nor has he given an indication of when fans might see him back in The Octagon, but it looks like now we might have an idea.

It wasn’t a surprise when “Notorious” told Ariel Helwani that he wants lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return bout. The only issue is that the Russian has a date to dance with interim title holder Dustin Poirier on September 7, 2019 at UFC 242. This makes the prospect of seeing Conor fight in 2019 unlikely if he truly is waiting for Nurmagomedov.

Here’s what McGregor told Ariel Helwani…

"I want my world title back. I want that redemption."@TheNotoriousMMA tells @arielhelwani he wants Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return fight (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/QZSo8nvIdk — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2019