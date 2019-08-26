UFC Shenzen Free Fight: Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas

UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade took the belt from Rose Namajunas in May of this year and in short order her first defense will be against 19-1 Weili Zhang. It will all go down at the Universiade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China this Saturday, August 31st.

Andrade is looking to prove her win against Rose wasn’t a fluke and that she really is the best in the division. Zhang is 3-0 in the UFC and hasn’t lost a fight since her debut back in 2013 making her a credible threat.

Check out how Andrade took the belt from Namajunas in brutal fashion back at UFC 237.