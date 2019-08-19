Khabib has classy social media post for Daniel Cormier after UFC 241 loss

Daniel Cormier lost his heavyweight belt in the rematch with Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 on Saturday. Despite doing well early on he faded and was knocked out by Miocic in the fourth round. Needless to say the trolls quickly came out in droves but there were some who kept it classy.

One person who had something positive to say to DC was undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Fighters often struggle to mentally recover after a loss but a classy statement from someone like Khabib has to help.