HRMMA 110 full results: Ferguson, Ricketts, Lingo impress

B2Digital’s HRMMA 110 is in the books and several fighters made statements in dramatic fashion in front over 2000 fans in attendance.

Isaiah Ferguson (8-2) won a 3 round war against veteran Justin King in which ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ did his best impression of a backpack. He is the youngest brother in the legendary Fighting Ferguson family to compete as a pro in MMA. Taz (9-5) and BJ (11-6) both competed on The Ultimate Fighter and currently corner Isaiah.

Amateur Lingo Pio May be the scariest MMA prospect this side of Derik Overstreet. He made short work of Frankie Jones by knocking him out in just :27.

Michael Ricketts (7-5) submitted a very tough and slippery Nick Baker by rear naked choke deep in to the third round. Ricketts mentioned beforehand that he wanted to show everyone just how much he has improved and he did.

UFC veteran Chris Lytle, recent signee Don’Tale Mayes, and Emmy award winning meteorologist Marc Weinberg were just some of the VIP’s mixing with the crowd. Weinberg did guest ring announcing for the second bout to the delight of the crowd.

HRMMA is aired on PPV via LiveSportsCaster with a veteran announce team of former champion Alex Hacker, Kelly Patrick, and Chris Lytle.

Check out the full results…

HRMMA 110 Results

Nathan Pierce beat Jacob Warf by TKO at 2:48 of Round 2

Brent Harrison beat Zack Patton by TKO at 0:56 of Round 3

Tyler Mangicaro beat Trever Goldsmith by TKO at 2:13 of Round 1

Alex Traughber beat Jared Morris by sub to guillotine at 2:34 of Round 1

Ben Fowler beat Elijah Walker by sub to RNC at 0:47 of Round 1

Loi Pio beat Frankie Jones by TKO at 0:27 of Round 1

Trea Wills beat Stone Beverly by Unanimous Dec(29,28) x 3

Jose Rodriguez beat Kevan Avery by TKO at 2:57 of Round 1 to become the new HRMMA 155 Champion

Isaiah Ferguson beat Justin King by Unanimous Decision(29,28) x 3

Ryan McIntosh beat nick Maupin by KO at 0:45 of Round 1

Michael Ricketts beat Nick Baker by sub to RNC at 3:37 of Round 3

Visit HRMMA.com for more information.