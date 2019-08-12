Mike Perry invites fighter who defeated him to train

At UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 we got to see one heck of a scrap between Mike Perry and Vincent Luque. Mike came out swinging but Vincent stayed cool under pressure and in the end he won via split decision. Both fighters received fight of the night bonuses but only one was sent to the hospital.

Perry had his nose broken so badly I cringed a few times when they exchanged. After Luque had his hand raised and they exited the cage it was a no brainer that Mike was due for a hospital visit to begin the probable reconstruction of his nose.

He eventually took a moment and posted an offer to train with Vincent that showed pure class. Check it out.