WATCH: Our new favorite deep fake is this Bruce Lee vs Morpheus Matrix fight

This may be one of the BEST examples of a movie ‘what could have been’ in recent memory.

If you don’t know what a “deep fake” is we can explain it for you. It’s when someone’s face is essentially used as a substitute, usually overlaid, for someone else’s in a video clip. A lot of what if scenarios are brought to life like Sylvester Stallone as The Terminator and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Rambo. Sometimes they are a dream realized for fans of a certain genre.

Ours is martial arts.

In this video we get Bruce Lee as Neo in ‘The Matrix’ taking on Laurence Fishburn’s memorable Morpheus in the iconic “I know Kung fu” fight in a tan dojo. If Lee was around during the casting of the movie the fan campaign to put him in the lead would probably have landed Bruce the role. He was one of the true action picture greats. RIP.

We would have been on board for his casting 100%. Check it out.