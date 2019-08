Kaleb Harris must have thought his opponent looked tired and really needed a nap.

Over the weekend Mr Harris provided fans with one of the most memorable knockouts since Ray Mercer toppled Tim Sylvia. His opponent, Johnavan Visante was the recipient of one of the nastiest looking right cross zombie KO’s this year. It was a spectacular walk off knockout that would have made Mark Hunt cry tears of joy.

Watch this and try not to be impressed.