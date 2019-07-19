WATCH: Tito Ortiz apologizes to DC and Jones for disrespecting them

Tito Ortiz is a legend. No one will ever take that away from him. Unfortunately he’s not the best speaker. In the past he has said some of the weirdest, most controversial, and sometimes just plain dumb things publicly.

When Tito apologizes there’s usually a caveat. This time though we think he’s being genuine or at least as far as we can tell. It’s an apology for an interview he did recently stating what he thought his chances were against light heavyweight champion John Jones and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

To be fair the interview wasn’t anything special. It was your typical Tito Ortiz interview. A lot of bravado, an attempt at humility, and some self promotion. Regardless, he felt the backlash from it was enough to warrant a video apology he posted on social media.

What do you think of this whole thing?