This might be the next big thing, literally.

Jordan Omogbehin debuted on WWE’s farm promotion NXT with a bang. He casts an impressive shadow over his shorter opponents in the ring and we can’t help but wonder how long it is until he makes the main WWE roster.

Check out some of the images and footage that was shared on social media. Amazing!

Jordan Omogbehin, a Nigerian-born former college basketball player who stands a legit 7'3", made his debut at an NXT house show last night. He looks like an absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/tjyRyw54pJ — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) July 19, 2019

hit that mf like button if you support a giant and his friend who just spent $340 on amazon for shoe lifts and timberland boots. pic.twitter.com/uoJUEGlixE — Lucha Vandross II (@StokelyHathaway) July 19, 2019