Chad Mendes hangs up his gloves

We’re usually hesitant to report retirement announcements because it inevitably turns out not to be true. We get that ‘one more fight’ from the retiree. Randy Couture….Chuck Liddell….anyone… ever.

The latest retiree is perennial featherweight contender Chad Mendes. Chad has been competing in the UFC since 2011 and he has fought for the organization’s featherweight title three times but never managed to wear gold.

Mendes is a fan favorite and was a company man through and through as evidenced by his willingness to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 189 after Jose Aldo was injured in training.

Check out Chad’s official announcement via social media below.

Do you think he will stay retired?