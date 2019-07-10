Chad Mendes hangs up his gloves

We’re usually hesitant to report retirement announcements because it inevitably turns out not to be true. We get that ‘one more fight’ from the retiree. Randy Couture….Chuck Liddell….anyone… ever.

The latest retiree is perennial featherweight contender Chad Mendes. Chad has been competing in the UFC since 2011 and he has fought for the organization’s featherweight title three times but never managed to wear gold.

Mendes is a fan favorite and was a company man through and through as evidenced by his willingness to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 189 after Jose Aldo was injured in training.

Check out Chad’s official announcement via social media below.

I just want to say THANK YOU to all my fans and everyone that tuned in to watch me battle! With 29 years of competing and 11 year in the Mma game, I feel it’s time for the next chapter in my life! It’s been an incredible journey with so many life lesson along the way. I feel extremely blessed to be living this life I live and can’t wait to see what the next chapter has in store for me! I will continue to hustle like I always have. I will continue to grow @finzandfeatherzguides and enjoy all the new adventures that come with it! I am truly grateful for all the love and support you all have shown. Thank you and let’s keep wrecking this place!!!! 💪🏽💪🏽🙏🏼 #retired #livingthedream #thankful #thankyou #fightgame #fighter #fights

Do you think he will stay retired?

