Chael Sonnen weighs in on Masvidal’s record KO of Ben Askren at UFC 239

News flash. Ben Askren got KTFO’d by Jorge Masvidal in 5 seconds at UFC 239.

The one person we legitimately look forward to preaching on all things MMA is Chael P Sonnen. The American Gangster from West Linn, Oregon isn’t always talking trash and more often than not he is spot on with his analysis of something. Shortly after Masvidal hit that now historic flying knee we got a solid post fight analysis breaking it down.

Chael backed up internet reports that “Gamebred” was working on the move well before he pulled it off. Listen to everything else he said and bask in the greatness.