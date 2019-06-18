Sonnen proclaims himself the best drug cheater of his era

Recent retiree Chael Sonnen is one of our favorite personalities in mixed martial arts history. His trash talk and capability to back it up – from time to time – is surpassed by his willingness to fight the best at the drop of a hat. Sometimes those opponents were a weight class or two above his first choice middleweight. He is a true fighter.

However…

Chael is known for his drug test failures as much as he is for his epic trash talking. His most prominent failure was the legendary Anderson Silva title fight at UFC 117. He beat Silva from pillar to post for 5 1/2 rounds but after one careless moment he was submitted. It was devastating and a bitter pill to swallow at the time as a fan but looking back it would have been worse if he won it and then had it taken away for a failed drug test.

To the point here…

A fan on Twitter called Sonnen the worst drug cheater in history to which ‘The American Gangster’ replied…

Not to be picky Kevster

But

I wasn't one of the WORST drug cheats of my era

I was the BEST — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 18, 2019

Well played Mr. Sonnen.