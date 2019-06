Irish WWE star Sheamus has been a mainstay since his title win back in 2010 going through many character changes along the way. After being put on the shelf for a concussion recently the fans have been wondering which Sheamus will show back up and when. After this post on social media it looks like we are getting the jacked version.

Avatar App Check in: weight 229lbs & lean. To get the app go here: https://t.co/yL3KsGmBXh pic.twitter.com/HJAYUz932t — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 18, 2019

Are you excited for his return?