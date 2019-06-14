Dana White’s heavyweight boxing rankings

It is no secret that Dana White loves boxing because he has a vocal passion for it that rivals his love for MMA. Truth be told we love boxing, too and it’s something we genuinely enjoy watching.

I should show you the texts that editor Jack Bratcher sent me when Tyson Fury rose from the grave against Deontay Wilder.

The look on Wilder’s said it all there. Just incredible.

White spoke to BT Sport boxing and gave an emotionally driven breakdown of boxing’s current heavyweight scene. Check out who he has at #1. Let the flaming begin.