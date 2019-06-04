Jimi Manuwa calls it quits

A simple recap of Jimi Manuwa’s UFC career is one of up’s and down’s ending in a final disappointing 4 fight skid.

He made it as far as to face light heavyweight contenders like Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Johnson, and Ovince St. Preux. He just never could seem to get past the middle of the pack. That’s not to say he wasn’t a competent fighter and he for sure wasn’t boring.

Manuwa took to social media and said his official goodbyes to MMA competition and his fans.

What do you think? Is the 39 year old Englishman going to stay retired?