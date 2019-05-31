UFC Fight Night 153 weigh-in highlights

This weekend we will get to see two top ranked light heavyweights go to war. Alexander Gustafsson takes on Anthony Smith in a bout that has title shot implications.

Gus has lost twice to current 205 pound king Jon Jones meaning it is unlikely that he would get another crack at the title anytime soon. Anthony on the other hand having only lost once would probably leap to the front of the line again if he could defeat ‘The Mauler’ on Saturday night.

The event takes place at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden and can be viewed on ESPN +. Before you watch it we invite you to check out the highlights of the weigh-ins and get hyped!