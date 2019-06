What the actual hell Henry?

UFC flyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo is scheduled to face Marlon Moraes on June 8, 2019 at UFC 238 for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship and we cannot wait. After Cejudo crushed former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw it’s hard to bet against him.

Take a look at this photo he shared on Instagram and tell us he’s not ready for Marlon! Shredded is an understatement.