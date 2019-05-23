Sage Northcutt posts positive update after surgery

Sage Northcutt lost his ONE debut by devastating knockout and suffered some significant facial damage that required a lengthy surgery. Story below…

He recently posted an update showing him looking healthier and happier on Instagram which is what his fans and us wanted to see.

It’s probably too early for him to be thinking about a comeback and unreasonable to think he is even close to recovering mentally. Alot of fighters will tell you that physical recovery isn’t the most difficult after a knockout it’s the memory of the consequences of their mistake. However, Sage seems like an upbeat guy and the type that really can bounce back quickly.

Only time will tell.