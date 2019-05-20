After getting flattened in his ONE debut Sage Northcutt required 9 hour surgery

Cosmo Alexandre flattened Sage Northcutt in the former UFC fighter’s ONE debut on May 17th in under 30 seconds. This is not a good start for Sage at all.

There was a lot of hype behind the young man who was let go from the UFC in November of 2018 because Dana White said he ‘needs some work’. His first experience outside of his former home did not end well as you saw above and maybe DW was right. It left Northcutt in bad shape physically and he needed surgery. 9 hours of it.

It appears all went well but the question remains as to whether he can fully recover not just physically but mentally. We hope so.