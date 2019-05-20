VIDEO: Sean O’Malley’s purple belt celebration is the best ever

He’s fly. No lie. You know this. BALLIN!

Undefeated UFC bantamweight striking standout “Sugar” Sean O’Malley is known for two things. He’s a fighter and a toker. He loves the wacky weed, the Mary Jane, the funny cigarettes. The dude smokes pot. The funny part is that when he was suspended for six months it wasn’t actually for weed smoking it was a supplement he took.

To the point here. Sean received his purple belt recently and then celebrated in style. Thankfully he shared it with us on YouTube. Enjoy