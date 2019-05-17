Robbie Lawler needs an opponent and in short order since former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley withdrew from their fight which was to take place in June on ESPN. There have been few takers because let’s be real. It’s Robbie freaking Lawler and you might get slept.

A surprising offer came from fellow fist-a-cuffs specialist Darren Till. It wasn’t a surprise because he stepped up, not at all. Darren’s volunteering comes shortly after this…

He posted his offer to fight Robbie and the desired weight to be agreed upon via Twitter:



Yes @Ruthless_RL I’ll meet you at 175 in 6 weeks for a tear up

Yeno wa time it is — Darren Till (@darrentill2) May 17, 2019

Weno wa tyme it iz Dairen.

It didn’t take long for the sharks to sniff out the blood in the MMA water though. Along comes fellow fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio to not only slam Till but call out Lawler in the reply.

Bruv, I’ll give you the bail money to come fight me in Uruguay (August 10) after I whoop @Ruthless_RL . You miss weight, back to back losses, knocked out in front of your own people and now you’re picking a new weight class? Spoiled brat. — Santiago Ponzinibbio (@SPonzinibbioMMA) May 17, 2019

Twitter can be a wild place man. As most of you know there have been quite a few feuds started and fights made on the social media platform. Till may want the Lawler bout but very well could be paired with Santiago instead.

Who will get the bout with Robbie?