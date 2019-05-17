Ashley Massaro’s death reported as a suicide, Audio of 911 call, last tweet

Sadly the cause of death for former WWE Diva Search winner Ashley Massaro was apparently a suicide. The information came from a friend of hers and has since been reported through several credible media sources including wrestling site lordsofpain.net.

We reported earlier that she was found unresponsive early Thursday morning and emergency medical services were contacted. They could not revive her and she was declared dead shortly after.

Again, we would like to offer our sympathy to her family and friends.

Here is the audio of the 911 call for those who would like to hear it.