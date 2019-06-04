VIDEO: Undertaker returns to RAW to deliver bizarre Goldberg promo

There are some serious Undertaker fans out there who probably could translate the rather rambling promo he gave last night on RAW. Taker is one of the few people that micro manager extraordinaire Vince McMahon will let write his own promos. That’s saying a lot nowadays. Maybe he should have jumped in and organized Mark Calaway’s thoughts a little better?

Goldberg will return for WWE’s Super Showdown being held in Saudi Arabia on June 7th to face The Deadman. His warning for Bill on RAW was a mixture of old school Taker and PG era sometimes confusing wording. Watch it and let us know what you think.