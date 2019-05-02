VIDEO: Cowboy’s top 5 finishes

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has been fighting in the UFC since 2011. During that period he finished 16 of his 30 opponents and racked up 22 wins in doing so. He also managed to snag the performance bonus record just to cap off the trilogy of achievements.

It has been a remarkable run for Cowboy and he is hoping to keep it going this Saturday but his opponent Al Iaquinta is ready to play spoiler.

Iaquinta was the first fighter to show cracks in phenom lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s game. Cowboy will certainly have a very rough night if he doesn’t bring his A game.

Before he attempts to extend his win record check out his top 5 finishes according to the UFC. Do you agree?