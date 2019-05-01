Dean Ambrose releases hype video for his post WWE character

Dean Ambrose (real name Jon Good)began to break out of the indy wrestling pack with his Jon Moxley character between 2006-2011 thanks in part to the bloody death matches he would have in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW). He would eventually sign a developmental deal with WWE in Florida Championship Wrestling and then debut on the main roster as part of a little group you may have heard of. They were called The Shield.

On April 30th his contract with WWE expired allowing him to go wherever he wants. He hasn’t disclosed when and where he intends to show back up but he did release an admittedly high quality promotional video revealing who he would be wrestling as.

If he joins AEW as Jon Moxley along with the growing number of indy darlings and disgruntled former WWE talent – it might just start to make Vince McMahon nervous.

