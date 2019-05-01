Major WWE tag team set to leave in September

Despite all appearances one of the many misused talents in WWE is probably leaving soon.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were moved to RAW in what was most likely an attempt to persuade them to stay. They were red hot coming in to the company but under the umbrella of bad writing and poorly booked story lines they lost any heat they had.

PWInsider reported that the WWE decided on the change to move them to RAW a few weeks ago to reinvigorate the pairing. They waited until the very last minute to make the move to no one’s surprise and salvaging their legitimacy as the bad ass tag team they should have been is probably no longer an option.

As of right now their contract status remains unchanged and in September they are set to leave the company.