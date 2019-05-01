Cormier protege to appear on first South Carolina UFC card

For the first time South Carolina will play host to the big dog of the MMA world.

The UFC has finally decided to invade the state and they are apparently pretty dang excited about it. A press release issued by the company offered some juicy info about what we can expect.

Daniel Cormier’s middleweight protege 5-0 Deron Winn will be up against 11-2 Markus Perez. Also on the card are Allen Crowder, Bryan Babarena, and 20-7 Anderson Dos Santos.

Here’s all of the information the UFC has released for the event so far.

UFC TO HOST FIRST EVENT IN SOUTH CAROLINA, JUNE 22 AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA IN GREENVILLE

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+® TICKETS GO ON SALE

AT 10 A.M. ET ON FRIDAY, MAY 3

Las Vegas – For the first time in UFC® history, the promotion will head to South Carolina as it visits the city of Greenville on June 22. Thrilling match ups featuring some of UFC’s top athletes will be on display in what will be a can’t-miss event for fight fans. The main event is still to be announced.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+® will stream live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 22 (in both English and Spanish), with the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and airing on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Doors open at 3 p.m. ET.

Announced bouts on the card include: