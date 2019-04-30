Dos Santos says he will make Ngannou look like a ‘fragile little kid’

If you don’t know, now you Schmo. If he uses that I want credit.

Schmo is one of my editor’s favorite new interviewers. He’s absolutely over the top and still manages to make the fighters like him. It’s great.

He spoke with former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos about his UFC 239 bout with power puncher Francis Ngannou. Even though he really is a nice guy we got a little trash talk from the Brazilian. He said he was going to make Ngannou ‘look like a fragile little kid’.

Check out the entire interview. Yo Schmo.