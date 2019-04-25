VIDEO: McGregor boxing opponent says he got hit with a cheap shot

You would think that the man who almost went the distance in his debut boxing match with then 49-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr wouldn’t have a problem with an amateur boxer.

Wrong.

Conor McGregor took on Michael McGrane in an exhibition boxing match inside the Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin. At one point in the match it appeared to onlookers and McGrane himself that when the fighters were ordered to return to their corners McGregor refused. He instead landed a nasty left hook on his opponent when his defenses were down.

Here’s part of what Michael told TMZ.

We touch gloves at the start of the fight and you’re meant to go back to your corner, but Conor never went back to his corner. Conor leaped at me with a left hook, the clinical left hooks, and he caught me flush in the eye with his clinical left hook.

Listen to the interview in its entirety in the video below.