Corey Anderson critical of the way UFC appears to cater to Jon Jones

We may not be able to disagree with Corey Anderson about what he said recently on the JRE podcast. The king of his UFC light heavyweight division is champ Jon Jones and let’s be real here and say definitively that Mr. Jones is a tad controversial. Events cancelled because of him? Events moved from one state to the other because of him? Check and check.

Anderson opened up to host Joe Rogan on what he thinks about how the UFC treats Jon compared to other fighters despite his drug test failures and legal woes in general.

Check it out.