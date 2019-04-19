Watch ‘CM Punk: Mixed Martial Artist’ test Mortal Kombat uppercut on ‘Because: Science’

I just can’t say this with a straight face. CM Punk – mixed martial artist.

The YouTube channel ‘Because Science’ had the former WWE star on to use his MMA skills. They needed someone to test the Mortal Kombat video game uppercut.

The official video description reads…

One move that all Mortal Kombat games have shared is the signature uppercut that launches opponents, but is this even possible in reality? Kyle goes for launch with the help of former WWE Champion CM Punk on this episode of The Science of Mortal Kombat!

Watch CM Punk: mixed martial artist…I can’t…must focus…test said move.