Watch the UFC 236 weigh-ins and someone throw Holloway a cheeseburger please

UFC 236 goes down on Saturday night and boasts a solid main event bout for the interim lightweight championship of Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier.

In the co-main slot sits another intriguing bout between surging Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight championship.

All of the action takes place in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena tomorrow night.

