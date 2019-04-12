Adesanya calls out Jones and then gets tweeted in to oblivion

Young blood. Do NOT do things like this.

Remember when Brandon Vera said he was going to win the heavyweight and then light heavyweight championship? Probably not. He called out Chuck Liddell in that same post fight interview. The cheek of him. Needless to say NONE of that happened.

Middleweight Israel Adesanya reminds some fans of young Brandon Vera. Lots of hype and a promising future but yet to face top level talent when he starts calling the big dogs out.

It didn’t take long after beating over 40 former GOAT Anderson Silva to tout himself as being a part of the elite level fighters in the company. He made the mistake of taking aim at arguably the current GOAT light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jon wasted no time in putting Israel back in his place.



If you think you killed 44 yr old Anderson, you didn’t. I’m not really sure what fight you’ve been watching. You got past the legendary GOAT, now come fuck with the King of the jungle. I’ll make you call me daddy by the third. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 12, 2019

Dang, Jon. Ouch.

Adesanya takes on Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title at UFC 236 tomorrow night.