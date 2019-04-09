UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman On Dominant Winning Streak

Usman has been one of the rising forces in the UFC for some time, that now sees him holding the Welterweight belt following his victory at UFC 235. This also meant the 31 year old extended his professional record to 15 wins and 1 loss as one of the most dominant fighters in the sport.



Usman really shot onto the scene following taking part in the Ultimate Fighter 21. This has been a trodden path of success for many fighters such as Tony Ferguson. He entered the tournament with a professional record of 5 wins and 1 loss, having fought in a number of organisations such as RFA, CFA and LFC. He was very impressive throughout the competition, which saw him reach the final in 2015, in which he faced off against Hayder Hassan. Usman went on to win the contest via a second round arm triangle choke, as he entered the UFC with big things expected.



Usman has now fought a further nine times in the UFC, winning on each occasion, putting him near the top of the list when it comes to active win streaks.



Longest active UFC win streaks:

13 – Max Holloway

11 – Khabib Nurmagomedov

11 – Tony Ferguson

🔟 – @USMAN84kg

09 – Robert Whittaker pic.twitter.com/FG64GpKLWY — UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2019

This streak has been through a period of four years, that started with a victory over Leon Edwards at UFC on Fox 17. Edwards is now 17-3 himself and on a seven fight win streak following his victory over Gunnar Nelson recently at UFC Fight Night 147. This just shows that Usman has been fighting some of the best from the outset in the organisation, which is why there is little doubt he is one of the pound for pound best. He is currently ranked in 7th behind the likes of Max Holloway, Khabib, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. This has also seen him continued to be well supported in his fights with punters using the offer from fanduel, including in his recent victory when starting the underdog.



Usman has also scored impressive victories over Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos and most recently he of course dethroned Tyron Woodley. This was all the more impressive considering the incredible run that Woodley has been on, as one of the most impressive Champions in the history of the UFC. So what next? It is looking ever more likely that he will face off against Colby Covington, who is another fighter on an impressive win streak in the division. President Dana White has also recently stated this is next for each fighter, with the fight expected to take place later this year.