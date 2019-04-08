Got a heartbeat? McGregor will beef with you. Right Jericho?

Last night at Wrestlemania 35 we saw Becky Lynch capture both the Smackdown and RAW women’s championships. She beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event to the joy of fans especially fellow Irish star Conor McGregor.

McGregor congratulated the Irish champ champ on being the first to achieve that status. Chris Jericho, who held the WCW and WWE belts at the same time, quickly jumped in to correct him but Conor was having none of it.



One of these is a WCW belt.

Both belts must be won under the same organization and both titles must be fully unified also.

Interim titles do not make the cut.

The belts must also be held consecutively.

This is for true “Champ Champ” status.

Yours sincerely,

The Champ Champ™️ https://t.co/b7dW8T1Gty — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

Conor is kind of right. Sorry Chris.