X-Pac comments on the Bret Hart attack at Wrestlemania by a crazed fan

Sean Waltman aka X-Pac of D-generation X weighed in on the Bret Hart incident at Wrestlemania 35. Fan Zach Madsen is a looney tune.

During the hall of fame induction ceremony he took advantage of the lax security and attacked a legend. Bret Hart was being inducted for a second time along with the late Jim Neidhart as legendary tag team The Hart Foundation. Having suffered a stroke and being up there in age he was an easier target to get to.

Madsen tackled Hart and was met by some very angry pro wrestling personalities including Shane McMahon, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, RAW Tag Team Champion Dash Wilder, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Travis Browne (boyfriend of RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and former UFC fighter), The New Day, Titus O’Neil and Bret himself. Needless to say Mr. Madsen was left bruised and battered.

WWE released the following statement shortly after:

An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.

X-Pac opened up about it on a recent recap of Wrestlemania he gave.

That guy that jumped him, he got the sh*t pounded out of him. And did you see his face? I hope the rest of his body looked like that too. I am not usually one for ‘ f**k that guy up’ but nah, f**k that guy up.If you have a problem with that I don’t care. In this particular instance, I make exceptions, that’s Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and that f’n moron jumped in the ring on him and you know he’s had a stroke, it’s not Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart from 1993. And I was thinking to myself, why Bret? Why him? And then it dawned on me, it must have been the only opening the guy saw. It was the first opening he had, he came in there, he intended on doing something, he was gonna wait for an opening and there was an opening. I think security got distracted with something else….

He got shots in on Bret. There were shots on Bret and a security guard got hurt. Here’s the thing about that, everyone sharing those videos, and yeah it’s great, but now {what if} this guy goes and uses that footage to try and sue somebody, it’s all great everyone sharing these video clips. But no one is thinking about that. Like okay, we’re just sharing this video of Dash Wilder doing that, let’s just get him f’n sued why don’t we?

It was a crazy night. In addition, one Hall of Fame speech WWE creative team writer got fired because he broke a cardinal rule. Vince McMahon has a strict policy on not being mentioned in the speeches because he wants the focus to stay on the performers. Good on ya Vince.