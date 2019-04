Tony Ferguson has had a rough go of it when it comes to getting the UFC lightweight title back around his waist. Injuries and timing have been his biggest roadblocks but he’s back at it again trying to goad current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in to a fight via social media.

Can’t wait to snap you down to your knees @TeamKhabib I’ve got a special necktie picked out just for you. pic.twitter.com/NXyUfTr5J5 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 5, 2019

Will it happen? Knowing the constant dream fight trolling of the MMA gods – probably not.