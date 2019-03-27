Covington says Usman will duck him

“Colby Covington says” is one of the craziest ways to start an article.

The former interim welterweight champion was on BJ Penn radio and claimed that new undisputed king Kamaru Usman will surely try and duck him. This may stem from Usman’s manager saying that the new champ is looking at Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren for his first title defense leaving Covington out in the cold again.

Colby has been waiting patiently for his chance since before Darren Till got dismantled by former champ Tyron Woodley. We felt for him initially about the snub until Dana White came out and claimed he had offered Covington fights that were turned down.

If you want a title shot you can’t do that Mr. Covington.

He went in to the whole thing on BJPenn.com Radio in typical Colby fashion. Check it out.