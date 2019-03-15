Watch Leon Edwards prepare for his bout at Saturday’s Fight Night 147

On Saturday we get the 147th ‘Fight Night’ event held by the UFC. It’s hard to believe we are that far along in the numbering.

London’s O2 Arena will host a main event boasting native countryman Darren Till vs sure to get booed by the local fans Jorge Masvidal. However, it’s the co-main which is possibly more interesting. It features a ladder climbing bout between Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson.

Edwards is a solid 8-2 and he is on an impressive six fight win streak sitting at #10 in the UFC’s welterweight division. His last bout saw him KO future hall of famer Cowboy Cerrone back in June of 2018. With a win over Nelson he will surely move to up to #5 or #6.

Gunnar is ranked #13 and has competed in the UFC since 2012 and that’s hard to do in this day and age. He has a comparable record of 8-3 and he is 4-2 in his last six. With those stats and how hungry these fighters are we expect fireworks.

Before we get to this Saturday’s event check out this training video the UFC produced highlighting Leon’s preparation for his bout with Nelson.



