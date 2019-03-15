If you’re not hyped for Saturday’s Fight Night 147 watch this

Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal will headline this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 147 card in London at the O2 Arena. Till last competed at UFC 228 suffering his first loss to then welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in one of the most lopsided fights in UFC history. Since then he says has been reinvigorated and is ready to get back in there to challenge for the belt now held by Kamaru Usman. A win here just might do it because he currently sits at #3 in the rankings.

#11 ranked Masvidal was rumored to be facing Nick Diaz but it fell through and he landed a spot in a main event anyways. We are very happy for him and from a fan perspective it’s what we want to see. Masvidal is an exciting fighter and should bring his A-game like he always does when he steps inside the Octagon on Saturday.

This fight will be either be over in a flash or be a war of the best kind. Check out the hype video they just dropped. Enjoy!