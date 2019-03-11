Ben Askren is still the troll king with Masvidal vs Till, UFC wants fight

Trollolololol.

Ben Askren may be the greatest troll in the UFC and I mean better than Colby Covington good. We have the feeling that Askren would stand over your grave as you were lowered in to it and pee on the coffin so “the dirt sticks better”. Sounds legit.

Whenever a popular fighter has a scheduled bout. He’ll be there. Whenever someone loses, he’ll be there. Whenever someone wins..you get the point.

Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal get it on this weekend in London and here comes bad boy Ben Askren just in time to stir things up.

I know I have been picking in @darrentill2 a lot, but @GamebredFighter I think you suck too. Best of luck Saturday guys. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 11, 2019

It’s not that bad actually now that we have read it again. Still it is best to keep your mouth closed. This is what trolling will get you, Ben.



So we guess it’s time to put up or shut up.



