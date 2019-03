HRMMA 106 results

HRMMA 106 went down last night at Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, KY. Over 2500 people crammed in to the center to watch potential future legends try and make a name for themselves. Here are the full results via BluegrassMMA.

HRMMA 106

Amateur Bouts:

1. Hayden Webb (Campbellsville MMA) vs Tom Davis (Derby City) 185

Result: Tom Davis def. Hayden Webb by TKO (Strikes), 1:46 Rd 1

2. Thomas Agrue (Dry Ridge MMA) vs Darrell Simmons (Wild-Side) 145

Result: Darrell Simmons def. Thomas Agrue by TKO(Strikes), 2:18 Rd 2

3. Eriq Harris (Hayes MMA) vs Doc Parks (Apex) 145

Result: Doc Parks def. Eriq Harris by Sumissio (Rear Naked Choke), 1:46 Rd 1

4. Jimmy Sandlin (Vision Dayton) vs Damon Bell (Griffins Submission) 180

Result: Jimmy Sandlin def. Damon Bell by Unanimous Decision

5. Michael Taylor (Yabb Fight Team) vs Austin Green (Etown Beatdown) Heavyweight

Result: Austin Green def. Michael Taylor by TKO (Strikes), 00:20 Rd 1

6. Sito Nunez (Shawn’s World) vs Shaun VanHook (Hayes MMA) 155

Result: Shaun Vanhook def. Sito Nunez by Unanimous Decsion

7. Justin Cruse (ATC) vs Zack Patton (Apex) 155

Result: Zack Patton def. Justin Cruse by Submssion(Rear Naked Choke), 1:54 Rd 1

8. Ross Hepburn (KBMA) vs Jacob Warf (Campbellsville MMA) 205

Result: Jacob Warf def. ROss Hepburn by Unanimous Decision

9. Gage Mitchell (Hayes MMA) vs Myron Salvador (HICS) 135

Result: Gage Mitchell def. Myron Salvador by Submssion (RNC), 1:03 Rd 3

10. Charles Bowlin (Yabb Fight Team) vs Brandon Polston (Billy Scott’s) 170

Result: Brandon Polston def. Charles Bowlin by TKO (Strikes), Rd 2

11. Stevo Morris (Shawn’s World) vs Jose Rodriguez (ATC) 155

Result: Jose Rodriguez def. Stevo Morris by Knockout, 00:21 Rd 1

12. Allen Miller (ATC) vs Josh Rivera (Etown Beatdown) 155

Result: Josh Rivera def. Allen Miller by Split Decision

13. Adam Cardwell (Billy Scott’s) vs Derik Overstreet (HICS) 205

Result: Derik Overstreet def. Adam Cardwell by TKO, 00:17 Rd 1

14. Alvin Miller (Bonafyde MMA) vs Michael Douglas (Corbin Martial Arts)(champ) 155 Title

Result: Michael Douglas def Alvin Miller by Submission(Armbar), 1:44 Rd 1

Pro Bouts:

15. Ryan McIntosh (RM MMA) vs Ricky Jones Jr. (Etown Beatdown) 160

Result: Ricky Jones Jr. def. Ryan McIntosh by Submission(Triangle Choke), 2:14 Rd 1

16. Randy Jones (Derby City) vs Braedon Ward (Billy Scott’s) 155

Result: Randy Jones def. Braedon Ward by TKO (Strikes) 3:43 Rd 1