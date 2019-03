Watch Friday’s UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-ins live stream kicking off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from Las Vegas. Light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and challenger Anthony Smith will face-off ahead of their main event championship bout, and welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will come face-to-face with his challenger Kamaru Usman. UFC 235 also features the octagon debut of Ben Askren as he gets a tall order in former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler.

