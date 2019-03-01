Watch UFC 235 live stream

Light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones returns to defend his title against the hard-hitting Anthony “Lionheart” Smith in the UFC 235 main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night, March 2. In the co-main event reigning welterweight champion Tyron Woodley puts his belt on the line against the “Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman.

Also, former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champ Ben Askren will make his UFC debut against former champion Robbie Lawler. The UFC 235 pay-per-view also includes a women’s strawweight showdown between Tecia Torres and Weili Zhang, as well as a bantamweight matchup between former champion Cody Garbrandt and top contender Pedro Munhoz.

Mixed Martial Arts fans can order the UFC 235 pay-per-view live stream on Saturday, March 2 starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Cost to watch the broadcast is $64.99 and can be viewed in the player below.