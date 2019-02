It was supposed to be a 70th birthday party for Ric Flair. A celebration on RAW full of his friends, new and old complete with cake and presents. It ended up being a long night for Flair when wrestler turned movie star Dave Batista showed up and spoiled it. Check out the moment when the cameras captured him dragging Ric’s unconscious body out of a side room to where every one can see it.

Now the question comes out. HHH…does he have your attention now?