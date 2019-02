Anthony Joshua is an undefeated heavyweight boxing champion. He holds the IBF, WBO, and WBA (Super) titles but is often overshadowed by the WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder. Both are undefeated but in terms of marketability Wilder is flashy, has a little more swagger and almost double the number of bouts. Plus there’s that incredible fight with Tyson Fury that dominated boxing news in 2018.

That being said…

This doesn’t mean that Joshua isn’t a good boxer. He’s 29 years old and 22-0 coming in to his bout with Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller on June 1, 2019. Miller is also undefeated with 24 bouts under his belt and has definitely earned a shot at the alphabet soup of belts that Anthony holds. It’s going to be a slug fest.

Check out what Joshua said on Sirius XM about how the fight would go down and let us know in the comments if he can fend off Miller, or will he be dethroned?