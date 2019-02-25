Danis gets suspended for involvement in UFC 229 brawl

According to Shaun Al Shatti and MMA Junkie it looks like Dillon Danis will face a seven month suspension and pay a $7500 fine. This is related to his involvement in the UFC 229 post fight brawl.

Danis was the target of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shortly after the Russian submitted Conor McGregor. The attack was the culmination of a now infamous bus attack, trash talking, and a little bit of everything in between. McGregor and Nurmagomedov have already received their suspensions and it was only a matter of time before Dillon got his.

Here’s what was reported…

According to NAC officials, Danis’ suspension and fine were the result of an unsportsmanlike conduct charge, with commission representatives noting that Danis had to be physically restrained by security personnel on multiple occasions and used obscene gestures against Nurmagomedov and his team.

Dillon is eligible to fight on May 6th of this year.