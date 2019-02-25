VIDEO: UFC 235 Countdown

It’s getting closer and closer folks.

Jon Jones will return to the Octagon on March 2nd to face Anthony Smith. No one is giving Smith much of a chance and who can blame them.

Jones is undefeated and no that dq loss to Hamill doesn’t count. No matter how many times he fails a drug test no one thinks his opponent at UFC 235 can beat him.

Anthony is on a three fight win streak but his opponents weren’t exactly Jones level, or even close. Aging former light heavyweight champs Shogun Rua and Rashad Evans, and most recently Volkan Oezdemir back in October. The division is pretty thin so it made sense to give Smith the shot. We guess…?

Before UFC 235 goes down we invite you to watch the UFC’s Countdown episode for the event.

